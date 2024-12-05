Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.610 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Lands’ End Price Performance
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lands’ End
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.