Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.610 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of LE stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 245,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $431.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

