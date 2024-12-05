Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.02). Approximately 831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.03).

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 751.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 373.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

