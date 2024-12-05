Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q3 guidance to $1.06-1.18 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.56. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.