Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q3 guidance to $1.06-1.18 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.56. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

