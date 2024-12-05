Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.27 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 23415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KGS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 565.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 209.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

