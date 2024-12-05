Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 164746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 147.20% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $695.78 million during the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

