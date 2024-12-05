KeyCorp Issues Negative Outlook for Dominion Energy Earnings

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on D. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

