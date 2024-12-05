Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUSE. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens lowered shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $170.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 23.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

