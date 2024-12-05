Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Katapult by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Katapult by 27.3% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 85,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Katapult by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPLT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPLT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Katapult to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Katapult in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

