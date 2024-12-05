KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 205.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 92,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,319. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,793.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,282.74. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,697.48. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $319,344. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.