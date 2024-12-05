JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.13 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 3091330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.5083 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
