JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.13 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 3091330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.5083 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

