JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.13 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 3091330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.5083 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

