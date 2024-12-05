JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

T stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,888,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

