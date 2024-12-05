Johan M. Spoor Acquires 8,000 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 8,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $136,688.89. This trade represents a 28.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CATX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,315. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after acquiring an additional 355,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 1,192,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,390,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

