Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.30 and last traded at C$37.10, with a volume of 39971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWEL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total value of C$58,384.75. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,402 shares of company stock worth $1,100,612. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.