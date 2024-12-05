Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 76,659 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,659 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.16. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

