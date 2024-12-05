Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 58,578 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 311.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,352,094. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

SKWD stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

