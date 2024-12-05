Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.35% of BOK Financial worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

