Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.59% of LendingTree worth $20,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $515.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

