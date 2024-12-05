Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 109,459 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 839.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,214,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

