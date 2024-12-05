iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $203.43 and last traded at $203.43, with a volume of 198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.73.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

