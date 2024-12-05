iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 8,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

