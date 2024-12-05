iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,376,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 372,840 shares.The stock last traded at $23.04 and had previously closed at $23.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,842.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.