iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 136,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.
