iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,946 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $133,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.