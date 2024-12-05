Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 24,800 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,313.20. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,423,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,588,658. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.27, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

