Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.15 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

CRWD opened at $364.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.04, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $2,183,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,708,984.44. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.