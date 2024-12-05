Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,253,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,792.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $575.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.22 and a 1-year high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

