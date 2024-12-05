Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7,317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

TAP opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

