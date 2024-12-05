Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $523.52 and last traded at $523.26. 26,086,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 26,508,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.87.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.58.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
