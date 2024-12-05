Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $523.52 and last traded at $523.26. 26,086,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 26,508,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.87.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $215,600,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

