Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) to Issue GBX 3.13 Dividend

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IGET traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 310 ($3.94). 233,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,582. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 266 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.82 ($4.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco Global Equity Income Trust news, insider Helen Galbraith acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £43,680 ($55,501.91). Also, insider Sue Inglis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($95,933.93).

