InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 317872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -528.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

