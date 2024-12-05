InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 59961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPZF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

