Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Major Shareholder Purchases $265,000.95 in Stock

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,896,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,373,293.89. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peru Ltd Intercorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 247,311 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $4,859,661.15.

IFS stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 528,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

