Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.76. 868,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,742,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after buying an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after buying an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after buying an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

