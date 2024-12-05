Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 106,618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 767.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,618 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPYD opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.