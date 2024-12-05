Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CTO Sells 4,898 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

ZI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 4,119,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,865. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.46, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,716,000 after buying an additional 2,585,631 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

