Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

Tesla Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.93. 50,235,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,815,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.96. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $361.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,089.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,958,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,035,577,000 after buying an additional 300,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.