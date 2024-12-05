Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $4,473,456.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $4,473,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,249.14. The trade was a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. 941,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,446. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 945.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 575,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 643,960 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after acquiring an additional 198,227 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,234,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 650.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 208,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 180,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 123.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 175,289 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

