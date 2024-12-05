Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,105.81. This trade represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 1,180.21%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after buying an additional 1,512,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Enovix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

