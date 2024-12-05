Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $220,870.14 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $220,870.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,297.20. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Daryl Raiford sold 4,371 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $90,479.70.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

