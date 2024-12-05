Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.91. 3,045,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,333. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.