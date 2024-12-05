Insider Buying: Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 18.4 %

Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 65,061,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

