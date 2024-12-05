Insider Buying: Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 18.4 %
Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 65,061,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.
About Greenwave Technology Solutions
