Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Innoviva worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

