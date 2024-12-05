ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.65. 3,060,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,910,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 46.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

