IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,721,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

