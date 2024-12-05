IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower stock opened at $207.51 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.24 and its 200-day moving average is $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

