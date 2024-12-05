IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

MCHI stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

