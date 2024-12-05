IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8,488.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:UAUG opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

