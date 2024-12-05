IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $227.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.16.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IDEX by 108.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 28.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 273,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

