Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

HUM opened at $288.05 on Thursday. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $502.73. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.06.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

