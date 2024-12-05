HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Shares Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$130.87 and last traded at C$130.87. 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.92.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

