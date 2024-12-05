HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Shares Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$130.87 and last traded at C$130.87. 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.10.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.92.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.